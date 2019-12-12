Stretch Your Dollar: The best holiday items to find at the dollar store

Whether you’re hosting or attending a gathering, we all know everything adds up around the holidays. But there are some items you may be able to get at one inexpensive store. We are stretching your dollar with the best holiday items to find at the dollar store this year.

These come to us from kiplinger.com. First, the disposable platters, bakeware and dinnerware. The dollar store is a good place to find festive tins and other baking items that you don’t mind leaving behind at someone’s house when you bring a dish.

Next, look to the dollar store for holiday greeting cards. These can be expensive and the dollar store may offer a better bargain. You may be surprised at the quality.

You can also save on gift wrap and bags for those coworker gifts, especially when you need a bunch.

Candy is another! If you like to add candy canes or chocolate to those gifts. You’ll likely pinch a few pennies on it at the dollar store and the quality is the same as what you find at any big box retailer.

Lastly, the “filler” gifts like stocking stuffers, picture frames and holiday mugs. Something you may not want to spend a lot on, but it’s hard to tell where you bought it from.