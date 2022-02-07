Stretch Your Dollar: The best time to score a deal on airfare for a summer vacation

(WTNH) – It may be the middle of winter, but many people are ready for a summer vacation. We are stretching your dollar with why now might be the best time to book airfare for the summer months if you’re looking to score a good deal.

“Think about booking your flights the same way you think about buying swimwear. It’s going to be most expensive if you buy it during the summer, but you’re going to get the best deals on swimsuits if you buy it during the winter. It’s the exact same with flights,” said Scott Keyes.

According to Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, by searching in the opposite season, you can find major flight bargains. If you wait until the last minute, you’ll pay the price.

“I think the cheap last-minute flights is something that was a bit of a pandemic anomaly, and in 20222, it’s going to start to revert back to how it was pre-pandemic,” Keyes said.

The idea that you should book your flights at a certain time, like on a Tuesday at 1 p.m., is a myth. Keyes explains that airfares are changing by the day, hours, and sometimes by the minute.

“The best way to think about it is to think in terms of what I call Goldilocks Windows. Booking not too early, but also not too late, just right in the middle.

Keyes recommends booking domestic flights one to three months in advance of travel, and for international flights, two to eight months ahead.

“So, that’s why right now, in the middle of winter, the Goldilocks Window for summer travel is actually upon on,” Keyes said.

Keyes adds if you need some motivation, experts say they have found in their research that travelers get as much if not more joy in the weeks leading up to the vacation than on the actual vacation itself, so go ahead and book a trip!