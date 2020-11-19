Stretch Your Dollar: The best way to score deals on your Thanksgiving meal

(WTNH) — Thanksgiving is one week away, and today’s a big day when it comes to getting deals on the staples you’ll have on your dinner table.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with how you can save the most money.

Consumer Reports has these tips as you prepare to shop this weekend.

First, check the circulars. Many come out today so compare your local grocers to see who’s offering the best deal. Remember some will price match if you want to shop at one store.

Next, Consumer Reports suggests nabbing the big, free bird. The bigger the turkey, the less you may pay per pound and per serving, so look for those discounted or free frozen turkey deals in your circulars. And don’t forget: You can just freeze leftovers for future meals.

Another tip, consider incorporating frozen veggies in your meal. They are likely cheaper and in most cases just as nutritious and as fresh.

Check those credit cards and use the one that has the best cash-back perk or rewards for a big grocery visit, and be sure it’s activated.

Many cards have actually increased their grocery perks with Thanksgiving approaching.