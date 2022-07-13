(WTNH) – To many, this week is a summer version of Black Friday.

Amazon’s Prime Days are kicking off discounting on their site and many others. Target Deal Days are now live, and Walmart is expected to [price match discounts. In addition, Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Best Buy will have great deals too.

“It’s important to approach with a strategy when you are shopping. A lot of things are going to be on sale, but not every discount is as good as it’s portrayed to be,” said Nathan Burrow, from the New York Times’ Wire Cutter.

First, start with the things you know you need, such as household goods, personal care items, and tech. These items may be needed before an actual Black Friday sale.

Wire Cutter recommends a stroller from Bitrax and said the $179 price is $70 off from the original pricing, which is a great deal.

You can also use Google Shopping to compare prices against Amazon, as other retailers are trying to stay competitive. And, look to stack discounts like Target offering 5% back on all purchases you buy with the Target branded red credit card.

But Wire Cutter said to watch out for more complicated savings strategies, like Amazon’s Prime STamp Card.

“You watch a prime video, it has you listen to a song on Amazon music. It has you borrow an e-book, it has you make a prime eligible purchase. It’s a lot of hoops to jump through,” said Burrow.