Stretch Your Dollar: List of expenses going up as pandemic subsides

(WTNH) — From gas, to rental cars, and even our food — the cost of living is going up, and its happening quickly. We are stretching you dollar with the sharpest increases.

The good news is life has returned to some form of normalcy. The bad news is your wallet is going to feel it. Hotels, used cars, and gas prices are all rising.

Money.com has provided a list of where you’ll see it most:

Gas tops the list. The national average is over $3 a gallon and expected to last through the summer.

Used cars are up 45% year-over-year according to Money.

speaking of travel, Uber and Lyft made the list too. The cost of a ride is apparently up 40% in April vs. the same month in 2020.

Also, prepare to cough up more for that dinner out! Bloomberg is reporting restaurant rates are rising faster than historical rates. Prices are up 4% in May, compared to the same month last year.

Groceries, hotels and vacation rentals, as well as homes, round out the list of expenses. This is important to keep in mind as you adjust your budget for the second half of the year.

A lot of these are vacation related, as the industry tries to rebound from the pandemic slowdown.