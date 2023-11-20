NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The countdown to Black Friday is on! We are stretching your dollar by breaking down the best deals and what to wait to buy.

Between the ads on TV and the offers flooding your inbox, you might think Black Friday is today, but there are still a few days to go, and yet many stores are saying their best deals are live now.

Stores like Best Buy and Amazon are already kicking off sales. Target said their big event launched Sunday, and Walmart said its deals go live Wednesday.

Experts say to be ready with your gift list and to help with that, Google is experimenting with its new generative AI.

It’s also a good idea to take time in the next few days to put price alerts on the items you know you definitely want to buy so you can jump on it when prices drop.