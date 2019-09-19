Stretch Your Dollar: The extra steps needed to get your Equifax data breach payout

If you filed a claim with Equifax over the 2017 data breach, listen up. We are stretching your dollar with what to do so you don’t miss out on money you deserve.

There’s something more you need to do to get the $125 cash payout. Equifax has announced you now need to “Verify” your claim.

It’s a new step in the process, and it needs to be done by October 15th. If it’s not completed by the deadline, the claim for the cash settlement will be denied.

Here’s the deal – If you filed a claim before August 2nd of this year, you’re going to get an e-mail to have you verify your claim.

Check your spam box too in your email too. People have said it looks like spam.

That e-mail will link you where you need to go.

If you can’t find the e-mail, but you have a claim number, you need that number. We can link you where you need to go.

If you haven’t filed a claim yet, it’s not too late, we can link you there too.

Keep in mind it’s expected the actual amount you receive will likely be below the $125 initially expected, and that’s because of the high volume of claims from people entitled to the money.

You also have the option of passing on the cash and signing up for free credit monitoring from Equifax.

Be sure to “Verify” your claim (Verify or amend your claim here). You can’t get the $125 without doing that.

File a new claim now.

