Stretch Your Dollar: The state of businesses amid the pandemic

From stay at home orders to less money being spent, this pandemic has been hard on some businesses and good for others. If you’re looking for a job, we are stretching your dollar with a look at the businesses thriving.

Despite a pandemic, some online business is booming and as you look to get back to work, you may want to pay close attention here.

Target reporting online sales skyrocketed 141 percent last quarter as the big box chain took advantage of Americans shopping in bulk from their homes.

Amazon is also doing better than others boasting a net sales increase by 26 percent in the first quarter over that same time period in 2019.

Walmart says their e-commerce sales grew 74 percent this year with strong results for grocery pickup and delivery services.

Home improvement stores like Home Depot and Lowes also reporting increased sales.

But others aren’t doing well, like the airline industry. Air travel fell 91 percent since March according to the latest report by the Airlines for America Organization.

Several major retail companies have filed for bankruptcy in the past couple of months, including JCPenney, J. Crew, Neiman Marcus, to name a few. Other big names filing for bankruptcy like clothing brand True Religion Apparel, gourmet foods retailer Dean & DeLuca and Gold’s Gym.

While filing for bankruptcy doesn’t necessarily mean the business will shut down, it does mean each one has a long road ahead financially.