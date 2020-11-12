Stretch Your Dollar: The technology that can help you save some dollars this holiday season

(WTNH) — With more people staying home this year – and doing the majority of their holiday shopping online – retailers are already competing hard for your business, rolling out deep discounts much earlier this year.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with what the hot items are this year and how you can find it at the lowest price.

It’s all about safe shopping this year, and for many people it means starting early, and doing the majority of it from home, online.

But what are people buying?

“Those multi-cookers are really hot,” said Omri Traub, founder of Popcart. “The idea of entertaining outside this winter, so patio furniture and heaters to help us continue that longer outside are particularly hot among our Popcart customers.”

Popcart is a browser extension, like Honey, that claims to help you compare prices. He said they’ve been watching out for deals and trends.

“It seems we’re not done accessorizing our home yet for working at home or having kids study at home, so in addition to what you mentioned, people are still looking for Chromebooks and office chairs.”

With Black Friday like deals starting early, competition is fierce, causing retailers to drop prices to beat competitors.

Comparison shopping will likely go a long way for your bottom line this year, but it can be time consuming, which is why he says sites like Popcart may be able to help.

“It’s incredible once you start comparing prices, what difference it makes even among the big online stores, like Amazon, Walmart, Kohl’s, Home Depot…You’ll find amazing deals just by comparing.”

Traub said it may also come in handy for those hard to find items, alerting you when they’re back in stock..

The other benefit, you may consider apps or browser extensions to help this year to avoid price gouging on hot items and deals that look too good to be true.

With more people shopping online, you need to be alert for scammers looking to take advantage of a vulnerable shopping year as well.