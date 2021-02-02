Stretch Your Dollar: The top apps that can help you save a bit more, spend a little less

(GMA/WTNH) — Are you looking to save more and spend less? You may watch to check out these apps.

There are an array of apps like Trim and Truebill that can help you find small hidden savings in your monthly bills, compiling a list of all your subscriptions – even the ones you may have forgotten about – so you can easily unsubscribe all in one place.

Qapital is another app you may want to check out. It allows you to become and investor through the app by rounding up your purchases to the next dollar and then investing the change.

Watch the video above for more information.