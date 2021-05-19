Stretch your Dollar: The top paying summer internships to apply for now

(WTNH) — As we approach summer and things slowly start to get back to normal, companies are starting to hire again, and many are looking to fill entry-level positions.

For college students looking for internships, you may even find some paying positions. We are stretching your dollar with where you may be able to bring in thousands of dollars.

With school is letting out for the summer and businesses are getting back to normal, hiring is getting underway. Students looking for internships this year may find some paid opportunities.

Glassdoor has a look at some of the highest paying internships for 2021:

Nvidia $8,811

Facebook $8,023

Linkedin $8,009

Amazon $7,954

Salesforce $7,710

Capital One $7,530

Microsoft $7,366

Uber $7,353

Google $7,129

ExxonMobil $7,129

Apple $6,917

Adobe $5,875

Citi $6,043

Paypal $6,359

A growing number of remote opportunities are out there as businesses continue to adapt to the changing times.