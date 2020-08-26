Stretch Your Dollar: Things to consider before retiring

As businesses struggle amid the pandemic, some older workers may be faced with a big decision – whether to retire early. We are stretching your dollar with what to consider before making that decision.

These tips come to us from bankrate.com.

First, you want to consider your company’s motivations. If your company has long-term financial issues, their situation may not improve. Staying can put you in jeopardy of getting laid off without compensation, or worse, fired. You may consider staying if this is a temporary, COVID-related financial issue they’re trying to resolve.

Next, think about your own financial situation. Some questions to consider; Can you live comfortably in retirement? Can you access your retirement accounts penalty-free? Think about how it would impact your healthcare and if you could afford it. Also, do you have any other income sources?

You also want to think about how your social security is effected. If you retire before you get to retirement age, your benefits might be less when you get to social security retirement age.

Bankrate says if you forgo the offer, don’t be surprised if you receive an involuntary severance later on, especially if your employer is in a difficult position. In that situation, you’ll want to carefully assess any severance package or outplacement services offered to you.