(WTNH) – If your future travel plans include a trip overseas, you’ll want to pay close attention.

Some popular places are looking to cap the number of visitors to historic landmarks and national treasures. We are Stretching Your Dollar with what you need to know before you book.

After a summer of massive crowds and long waits at many popular international travel destinations, you might be thinking about when to go

It turns out that going to these hotspots when they’re less busy may be better for your bank account anyway.

“The best time of year to take advantage of international travel is Thanksgiving, when so many people are looking to travel domestically and airfare can be quite considerably lower than those peak seasons. We see a dramatic drop in the price of airfare, as well as the price in hotels and activities,” said Katy Nastro from Going.com.

And Europe appears to be saying enough’s enough with all that big summer travel to the other side of the pond.

“This summer really has been the transatlantic summer,” Nastro said.

Some local European officials now imposing new limits on visitors. Even the most famous landmarks in Athens, like The Acropolis, are limiting visitors to 20,000 per day and launching a website with scheduled hourly bookings. Officials say it’s to protect the ruins.

“It’s the first time that a lot of people felt comfortable enough to travel long haul travel extensively. So we saw transatlantic travel up almost 20% since April,” Nastro explained.

Venice for example is pushing to charge day tripper five euros, which amounts to roughly five U.S. dollars on certain days next year. France wants to take on “overtourism” with officials capping day visits to certain areas.

With all these changes, you may find it worth it to work with a travel agent before traveling overseas to watch these changes for you leading up to your trip.