Stretch Your Dollar: Three financial tips to keep in mind before 2019’s end

If getting your finances in order was one of your new year’s resolutions, here’s a reminder that you now have less than 70 days to keep that promise. If you’ve been slacking, one financial expert says it’s not too late. We are stretching your dollar with three financial goals you can still accomplish before 2019 comes to a close.

“This is kind of crunch time! Because this quarter is the most expensive quarter of the year with the holidays,” Chris Burns, Financial Expert, Dynamic Money.

Number one, set up auto-savings. Schedule transfers from your checking account to your savings account every pay period.

“Instead of thinking I’m depriving myself, it’s I’m paying myself now. So, I’m actually choosing to pay myself so that in three months I could do what I want.”

Number two– track your spending and stop being wasteful! Download free apps or software that categorize your spending.

“When we look at where our money is going, suddenly it gives us the freedom to know.”

The final tip is to plan for next year. Take the time now to come up with a strategy.

“Even setting the goal of next year starting January 1st. I’m going to be tracking my spending and I’ll go ahead and get the software in order right now.”