(WTNH) – It’s mid-February and with the month half over, financial experts recommend people set themselves up for savings as the warmer months approach.

We are stretching your dollar with three saving tips you may not have considered.

The tips come from “Me More Money.” First, is the 50/30/20 rule. If you’ve never heard of it, it divides your budget into three categories as a good guide. Fifty percent goes to living expenses, 30 percent to discretionary spending, and 20 percent can be saved or used to pay off debt.

If you haven’t considered downloading a round-up app, it’s a great way to save a little more. It puts small amounts of money aside that add up over time. Check out Cleo, Digit, or Qoins.

The third tip is to consider investing if you haven’t already. A couple of apps that can help you get started easily at home are Robinhood, Betterment, and Acorns.