(WTNH) — March is Women’s History Month, and for many women, money is a significant source of stress. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with three ways to take back control of your finances.

It’s one of the top concerns of women: from covering basic living expenses to worries about future needs, anxiety over money can be overwhelming.

Forbes has three tips to help control those feelings:

First, write down all your income and necessary expenses. Tracking just one month can help you identify where you need to cut back to free up money for savings.

Next, create a “smart” goal that is specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, and timely. For example, set aside a certain amount of money each month.

Third, seek professional advice when needed. Asking for help isn’t easy and neither is creating the time for it. However, experts find that accountability is one of the best ways to overcome anxieties and determine a plan that truly works.

Forbes also said Fidelity Investments is offering a free month-long special event series that helps women take steps toward their financial goals for the future. Find information regarding the series here.