Stretch Your Dollar: Three websites to help you determine on purchasing a used car

(WTNH) — When you buy a used car, you’re often told to check the car’s history for any incidents that may be a sign of problems, but it’s not always easy or free to get a car’s report.

Consumer expert Clark Howard found three ways to get a free vin check:

Check out the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s website nicb.org, vehiclehistory.com and iseecars.com. Just pop in your car’s digits and these sites will do the work and give you information you need.

Clark Howard found the NICB will highlight if your car was lost or stolen, salvaged or totaled. Vehicle history will also highlight current recall info and selling history, and even get you price predictions about the best time to buy this particular model.

iseecars.com. cars may also give you the cars projected depreciation and the best time to sell. It may be a good idea to visit all three websites before making a big purchase.

