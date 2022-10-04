(WTNH) — College financial assistance forms rolled out this weekend, also known as FASFA. That means millions of students this week will be scrambling to stand out on admissions forms and apply for financial aid.

Oct. 1 marked the start of the application period for federal financial aid for the 2023-’24 school year. Inevitably, this means that millions of families who are looking to go to college are getting plans together from looking at schools to applying for financial aid.

Money.com has advice from experts on the best ways to go about the process. First, don’t wait to fill out the FASFA forms.

You may not realize it, but there’s a limited amount of federal student aid, and it’s sometimes distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. So, make it a priority to secure your place in line.

Next, aim for the school that’s the best fit for you and what you hope to study. This isn’t necessarily the most prestigious school. This is the school you can imagine yourself succeeding in, whether it’s equipped with big lecture halls or if it’s a smaller school altogether.

Remember the price tag and the ultimate goal in mind.

Start early! It’s a complicated process and you have to assume there will be corrections to make or gaps to fill. So leave yourself time to get it right.

And mind test-score policies when looking at schools. Some did away with factoring in test scores amid the pandemic, while others are back to it. Some now award merit-based financial aid because of test scores. Take note of where you may be able to save more money with higher test scores.

These are just a few tips to get you on the path to success this college application season.

And lastly, be sure to follow up! Verify all pieces of the application process and if any of your personal information changes, like your address, phone, or email, be sure to contact admissions officers with changes so they can easily keep in touch with you.