Stretch Your Dollar: Tips for decluttering your financial life

If you are looking to simplify and declutter your financial life, we can help! We are stretching your dollar with easy steps you can take to get things in order.

USA Today is out with five suggestions to help.

First, think like a corporation would. Draw up a budget and closely track your income and expenses monthly. Be sure to include expenses that don’t occur every month, like insurance payments and what you may send at the holidays.

Next, create a financial inventory list. Include what you own and what you owe.

List where all your accounts and documents are located so you can find items quickly when needed.

And look to reduce how many financial accounts and credit cards you have. It’s a chance to reduce everything from maintenance fees to monthly statements.

Above all, what you’re looking to do is streamline and simplify your finances to create an easy to use system.