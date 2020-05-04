Stretch Your Dollar: Tips for getting all the items on your grocery list

(WTNH)– Trying to get all the items on your grocery list these days seems nearly impossible. We are stretching your dollar with some tips on how to navigate the bare shelves.

Whether you shop in-store, use curbside pick-up, or swear by delivery, here are some pro tips Consumer Reports say can help.

If you still prefer to go into the store, you’ve noticed a lot of changes. Due to social distancing, here’s how to make the most of your trip.

Pinpoint the best hours. According to the CEO of Retail Aware, the best time to avoid people is Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

Map out your route. This makes shopping fast and efficient.

Try small shops or pharmacies. They could be less picked over for essentials

Staying home and having it delivered? Get ready to multi-task!

Depending on where you live, getting a delivery time slot could be the biggest hurdle. Double-up and use two services, filling your online cart in both, and see which one can deliver first. Check back often for delivery slots

Organize your list, this can make it easier .

Tip well. This can make or break the quality of service since most of these apps have you tip upfront.

Want the best of both worlds? Try curb-side pickup!

Consumer Reports says you’ll want to follow the same tips in order to get a time slot. But you can also branch out and try reaching out to distributors and ask if they are selling directly to customers since many restaurants are doing less business.

Here’s something to remember. We’re all in the same boat. If you finally stumble on an item an elderly neighbor or family member may need, think of them during these times and maybe throw some of the essentials in the cart for them too.