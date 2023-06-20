(WTNH) — The government’s unemployment report for May showed a higher-than-expected number of new jobs were created, despite the fact that some experts are worried about the overall economy.

Workers thinking about the next step in their careers are likely watching the economy — worried about the recession some economists say might be coming could make it a bad time to ask for a raise or to change jobs.

“I would say that workers do not have to let fears of a recession or unemployment deter them from advocating for themselves or seeking out new opportunities, especially right now when the economy has remained resilient,” Sarah Foster, analyst at Bankrate, said.

Foster said that workers who are focusing on making themselves invaluable inside their company and their industry are the ones who are more likely to find new opportunities.

“It’s important to really think about broadening your skills, making sure you’re staying up to date on your certifications and finding things that can help you stand out among other employees that maybe will make you indispensable,” Foster said.

Another big factor in helping you take the next step in your career is building and maintaining your professional network.

“When you have a network to fall back on, you might be able to, No. 1, find out about opportunities that haven’t been publicly posted just yet,” Foster said, “and then when you do apply for those opportunities, you might be able to have a connection that you can fall back on.”

Whether you’re looking for a new opportunity at your current place of work or aiming for somewhere new, experts said it’s important to know what’s going on at these companies.

“So, for instance, if you’re someone who’s approaching your manager asking for higher pay, you might not really have that much leverage if the company itself has already gone through layoffs,” Foster said. “And in addition, if you’re thinking about taking a new opportunity at a different company, it might not really be a wise time if that company has already laid people off.”

The bottom line: you can put yourself in a better position to grow your career even if the economy remains uncertain.