(WTNH) – Santa Claus is coming to town, and soon! If you still need to buy presents for the friends and family on your list, we are Stretching Your Dollar with last-minute gift shopping.

Tis the season for gift giving, but don’t worry if you put off your holiday shopping to the last minute because you still have options.

Experts say digital gifts are great because you can cater to the receivers’s interests and you won’t have to worry about whether you’ll have it in time for Christmas day.

“For example, to master class, perhaps audio audible, perhaps to a screening service that they like to use. And then, of course, there’s subscription boxes. They don’t need to know that you ordered it at the very last minute. They’re just going to be looking forward to those boxes arriving throughout the year,” said Kristin McGrath from RetailMeNot.

Another fun digital present is a shoutout from their favorite celebrity on cameo.

“It basically taps talents across, you know, actors, musicians, athletes, and you’re going to have them say a personalized message for your recipient,” said Abrar Al-Heeti from CNET.

Or you could book an experience for your loved one.

“If there’s a concert that, you know, they really want to go to or a sporting event or a team that they’re rooting for, buying them those tickets, that will be a very memorable experience,” said Al-Heeti.

If you’re set on giving a physical gift, experts recommend actually going to a store to shop or choosing an item online that is eligible for in-store, same-day pickup.

Also, be flexible on the product and price.

“You might not be able to price compare as much as you would. You might not be able to wait for something to go on sale because you simply don’t have time. So sometimes you have to prioritize at the last minute based on whether something is going to arrive on time or whether it’s in stock for you to get it at a store,” McGrath said.