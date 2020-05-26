Stretch Your Dollar: Tips for older workers looking to get back on the grind

Many of you have found yourselves out of work during this pandemic and the unfortunate truth is not everyone will get hired again. We are stretching your dollar with tips for older workers hoping to keep the cash flow coming in.

With many businesses closed and the unemployment line long, we know the competition for work will soon be heating up. According to AARP’s Vice President of Financial Resilience, Susan Weinstock, the odds will be stacked against a good chunk of those people when it comes to getting hired again.

“We do know when older workers lose their job, it takes them double the time to find a new job as it does a younger worker so it is a big concern.”

She says AARP found 30% of older workers have had their hours cut short or they lost their job recently. In Connecticut, 265,000 or 14% of the workforce has filed for unemployment.

So what can you be doing in this time to help yourself? Network, network, network.

“70% of jobs are found through networking so make sure even while we’re all stuck at home, reach out to people, have phone conversations, have Zoom conversations, talk to people, make sure you’re continuing to build that network.”

It’s also a good time to age-proof that resume! What does that mean? Be sure you’re not using an outdated email system like AOL or Hotmail. Use Yahoo or GMail.

Keep it no more than two pages. Only go back 10-15 years putting in only information relevant to the job you’re applying for.

“Make sure you’re looking at the job description and putting some of those keywords in your resume so you’ll get through the applicant tracking system. To maximize space, remember it’s fine to only use one space after a sentence rather than two.”

For more help, visit the AARP website.