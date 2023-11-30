(WTNH) – Thursday is National Computer Security and today as we do all of our banking and shopping at our fingertips, it’s more important than ever to do it safely. We are Stretching Your Dollar with tips.

While some people are in the spirit of giving, others want to take your money. This Computer Security Day, here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau as you take out that credit card more frequently.

First, be sure you’re shopping on a legitimate site. Check the address is correct and look for the lock icon, which is a security symbol to let you know your personal information is secure.

Next, many deals are out there so beware of ones that seem too good to be true. It may be a scam and there could be hidden costs or your purchase may sign you up for a monthly charge of some kind. Navigate carefully.

Beware of phishing. Clicking on links in emails that appear to be from a well-known brand puts you at risk for malware or identity theft.

And a heads up that deliver scams will once again be making the rounds. A popular scam claiming to be from a delivery company asking you to click a link for tracking. Think twice before clicking on unsolicited emails.