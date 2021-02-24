Stretch Your Dollar: Tips from the BBB on how to spend less, save more

(WTNH) — It’s ‘America Saves Week.” It’s the same week each year, but this year, many of us may be more in tune with how important it is to spend less and save more.

To help, here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau of Connecticut:

Save automatically: If you don’t already, set up money to automatically come out of your account. If you already do this, bump it up!

Save to retire: Put more into those long-term accounts, which you could need sooner in life than expected if something like a pandemic happens and you find the job has changed or you retire early for another reason.

Save by reducing debt: Come up with a plan and starting paying down what you owe.

Save as a family: Make saving a family tradition by setting a yearly goal and making a plan to reach it. It all starts with a conversation.

There’s a savings campaign in Connecticut you can be a part of. Just text “ctsaves” to 877-877 and have words of encouragement and tips sent right to your cellphone.