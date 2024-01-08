(WTNH) – Airline travel is back and if you noticed the cost of fees or checked bags going up, you’re right. We are Stretching Your Dollar with tips to avoid those.

With more airlines charging fees to carry bags on board or to check luggage, flyers have to be more aware of these fees before booking a ticket.

“The way airlines get your business often is you see a very low fare and you think that’s great. But then when it actually comes down to all the different fees involved, it’s actually a lot more,” said Tobie Stanger with Consumer Reports.

So how come you improve your chance of avoiding some of these fees? Stanger said there are things you can do even before you book your flight.

“Join the airline’s loyalty programs. It costs nothing to join. And if you travel with them a lot and you earn miles or points, sometimes you also can earn the right to bring a carry-on on for free,” Stanger said.

Stanger said getting an airline-branded credit card can also save you on luggage fees. When you get to the airport, you can avoid paying for a checked bag by making sure your carry-on is the right size.

“You really have to have one. That’s the regulation size, which is 22 inches high by 14 inches wide, by nine inches deep,” Stanger said.

However, Stanger said sometimes you can fudge the size rules a little by using soft-sided luggage.

“You can take advantage of the sort of squish factor and maybe get away with a little bigger bag because it looks like it fits in the sizer,” Stanger explained.

Using a travel backpack as a carry-on can sometimes work since it may be less likely to be checked for size.

Another tip for avoiding a checked bag fee is to board the plane as early as possible and stow it in the nearest open overhead bin space in your section.

Finally, she said you can carry extra items with you on board, meaning wear as many bigger clothing items as you can as those won’t typically be counted as items that need to be checked.