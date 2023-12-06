(WTNH) – There are only a few weekends left to book a getaway this holiday season! If you want to leave town, we are Stretching Your Dollar with why you may not want to wait much longer.

If you’re looking to book a trip for the winter holidays, Katy Nastro from Going.com says it’s not too late but you shouldn’t wait any longer.

“Unfortunately they don’t act like retail, where the bargain bins come out and things go on sale by 50, 60%. Airline airfare actually works in the opposite direction and it tends to rise the closer we get to the day we’re looking to travel, especially over a peak season like the winter holidays, when a lot of people are looking to fly,” Nastro said.

Nastro said to try your best to book at least 21 days out.

“Now, why 21? Well, 21 days out is basically something called a 21 day advance purchase requirement. // And it basically says that that fare that you see on day 21, the next day on day 20, that fare is going to disappear and a new, ?cheaper? fare takes its place. But a lot of times it’s not cheaper and actually gets more expensive, you know, 50, 100, $200 more expensive,” Nastro explained.

Although they may be hard to find, Nastro said there are some deals to be had, like if you travel on the holiday itself.

“Taking advantage of flying on the holiday itself is actually a great way to save, you know, upwards of 20, 25% versus traveling on other days, you know, leading up to the holiday,” Nastro said.

After you book airfare, Nastro recommends keeping flight alerts on in case lower prices come along.

“Now that change fees are gone, you know, outside of basic economy for regular economy ticket, there’s no penalty to change to, say, a different flight that might be at a lower cost,” Nastro.

If you can, you should push your trip to January or February when fewer people are traveling. Nastro said you could save a lot of money with airfare potentially 80 percent off if you compare it to over the Christmas and New Year period.