(WTNH) – Most of us know cutting our monthly expenditures is much easier said than done, but it can go a lot better if you know what your spending shortcomings are. We are Stretching Your Dollar with three likely culprits.

Looking for ways to rein in your spending? USA Today has put out common sense strategies to help you make better decisions.

First, beware of your everyday spending. That could be anything from that cup of coffee on the way to work to buying lunch every day.

Separately, they don’t seem like big expenses but add them up over a week, a month, or even longer and what you’re spending can be significant.

If you’re able to save even $100 a month or more, that can help take the pressure off the other areas of your finances where you’re feeling the squeeze.

Another small payment that can add up? Monthly subscriptions. Streaming music or online video games are just two examples of services that can cost more than you realize over time, especially if you’re not making full use of them.

As for bigger purchases, it’s time to overcome “absent-minded” spending, which most of us are guilty of thanks to the convenience of online shopping.

One way is to review the item you have in your cart before you pay. Just that second look at the item may be enough to make you realize you can live without the item.