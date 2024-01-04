​(WTNH) – The first major snowfall of the season could be coming our way this weekend and it may have you realizing you’ll need someone to come remove your snow this Winter. We are Stretching Your Dollar with tips on hiring help.

It’s been a couple of years since Connecticut had a major snowstorm, but that may be changing this Winter. If you’re planning to hire help when it really starts to pile up, you want to be careful before bringing someone onto your property.

The Better Business Bureau is providing tips.

First, don’t rush into a contract with someone and get more than one estimate. Ideally, you should get three to know what people are charging and what seems unusual.

Next, ask for costs upfront to avoid any surprises. Read reviews or even contact previous customers. The lowest price doesn’t always mean the best service.

Also, make sure to request a contract in writing and never settle for a verbal agreement.

Lastly, verify their insurance! Make sure there’s protection in case there is damage to the property.

It’s a money and time saver to get your deal lined up before the first big snow storm as they may book up last minute or raise their prices with the demand.

Remember to file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau when there’s an issue too. They can help resolve it or help others from getting into a bad deal with the same business.