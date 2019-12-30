Stretch Your Dollar: Tips on holiday returns

As we wind down the holidays this week, you may be planning to make a few returns before you ring in the new year. Sometimes Santa doesn’t get it quite right. We are stretching your dollar with how to navigate returns.

They say it’s the thought that counts when it comes to holiday presents, but not every gift is a winner.

Every retail and online store has its own policy when it comes to returns and exchanges. Experts say to check the fine print before you head to the store.

“Sometimes during the holidays there’s actually not the same return policy year round. Is there a restocking fee, do they accept a refund?” Kelsey Coleman, Better Business Bureau.

Consumer Reports also recommends these three tips: