(WTNH) – Some homeowners may be bracing for flood damage with all the rain expected, but not everyone is covered by flood insurance. We are Stretching Your Dollar with what to do when disaster strikes.

From the snow to heavy rain and storms predicted, Connecticut is in for a lot of precipitation. It could be a big problem for homes prone to flooding and even for those who aren’t.

MAA Law Firm is sharing tips for if you’re ever faced with damage.

First, file your claim quickly since many other people are experiencing the same, move undamaged possessions out of harm’s way, document all damages with photos and written records and drain any standing water to prevent further damage.

This may also have you realizing you’re not covered. Homeowner insurance generally does not cover floods.

It may be time to take a closer look at your policy and see what changes need to be made down the road.

It’s important to be aware of contractors soliciting cleanup work or someone posing as an insurance company. Scammers always like to prey on people who are in a vulnerable position.