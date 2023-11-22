(WTNH) – Looking to do your holiday shopping during Black Friday this year? We are Stretching Your Dollar with some expert tips on how to get the best deals.

Holiday shopping has been going on for weeks, even before Black Friday, which used to be the start of the season.

“Black Friday still is definitely a thing, but it’s not just on the day of Black Friday anymore. So you kind of have to think of Black Friday as a season or as the entirety of Thanksgiving week,” said Kristin McGrath from RetailMeNot.

So here’s some tips on ways to get good deals.

Black Friday is a great time to buy clothing, gift cards and home goods.

“Especially those smaller appliances, think vacuums, countertop appliances like air fryers and anything you need for your kitchen. Those are always very deeply discounted during Black Friday,” McGrath said.

Another popular item on a lot of shopping lists? TVs.

“The number one thing that you should always wait until Black Friday to buy is a TV. We’ve seen year after year that they hit their absolute best prices on Black Friday itself,” said Samantha Gordon from Consumer Reports.

If you’re considering shopping online versus in person, there are some advantages.

“You can immediately compare prices across retailers very, very quickly, which you can’t always do as quickly when you’re in a physical store. The other advantage of shopping online is that you can immediately start looking up promo codes, cashback offers and things that make the deals a little sweeter,” McGrath said.

You might also be able to save by using social media.

“So if you follow your retailers online or brands especially, you may be able to get access to exclusive savings such as coupon codes and other discounts that they’re going to offer exclusively through those venues, whether on Instagram or TikTok or Twitter,” Gordon said.

And, of course, it’s always smart to shop around. Just remember to compare retailers to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Also, be careful not to overspend just because something is on sale. That’s how debt can start to add up. Be mindful of your budget.