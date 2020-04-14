Stretch Your Dollar: Tips on how to keep your vehicle running properly during extended off-road periods

Even your car needs a workout during extended off-road periods. Just because you’re not putting miles on your car now as you routinely do, doesn’t mean you should ignore simple maintenance. So we’re stretching your dollar with tips from the AAA Northeast on how to keep your vehicle running properly during extended off-road periods.

First, fill your tank and add a gasoline stabilizer to help extend the life of fuel and prevent the buildup of condensation. Also, inflate the tires to prevent flat spots.

Take your vehicle for a spin for at least 30 minutes once a week to ‘exercise’ the moving parts and help maintain the battery. Make sure your battery terminals are clean, tight, and free of corrosion. A paste of baking soda and water on a toothbrush works wonders.

Since you’re not driving as much, and depending on where you park, your car may become a new home for mice and other critters that can chew wires. So you may check with an auto repair store for the right product that will deter these animals.

Don’t ignore needed maintenance like oil and fluid changes. Service recommendations generally are based on time, not just mileage.

And finally, just because you’re not using your vehicle regularly doesn’t mean you shouldn’t keep the exterior free of acid rain and others that can damage the finish.

Why not give your car a workout while getting one in yourself with an afternoon spent washing, vacuuming and waxing.