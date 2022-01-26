Stretch Your Dollar: Tips on how to land a new job this year

(WTNH) – Time to level up your job hunt. According to a survey by Resume Builder, one in four American workers plan to quit their jobs this year.

We are stretching your dollar with some expert tips on how to land the gig you really want to get. Like many people this new year, Cierra Parsley is looking for a career change.

“I am looking into project management. However, I have so many transferable skills that I’m looking to go anywhere,” Parsley said.

She’s found it isn’t easy. Only scoring one phone interview after submitting 20 applications. So, LinkedIn’s career expert Andrew McCasskill is answering some of Parsley’s most pressing questions.

“Cierra’s going so many of the right things. She’s got a great picture of her on her LinkedIn profile. She’s got her skills highlighted there. One of the things that I think she should do is look at the hashtag ‘Open to Work.’ That alerts our recruiters that, ‘hey, I’m looking for a new opportunity,’” McCasskill said.

One big question is what is the best way to start networking?

“Cierra’s question is really important. My networking tips are, one is get a warm introduction from somebody that you already know. Be specific with the ask when you do make that connection. Busy people need specificity. Finally, refresh their memory, point out something that you’ve got in common,” McCasskill said.

How do you get that response? McCasskill says persistence is key.

“Being first to respond. Being highly responsive to a recruiter, sending a follow-up note. All of those things still really, really matter,” McCasskill said.

It goes a long way to do some good research and come up with your own questions before a job interview.