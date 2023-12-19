(WTNH) – We are getting into the final week before the holiday and as you double down on shopping, we are Stretching Your Dollar with ways to maximize your credit rewards without falling into debt.

It’s the final few days before the holiday which means your shopping has likely kicked into full swing.

As you swipe for every purchase, we are Stretching Your Dollar with how to maximize your spending. CNET has shared some tips.

First, now may be a good time to look for a new card with a good welcome bonus. That can cover a good portion of your holiday spending. Or you may consider applying for a new card with a 0 % APR bonus for signing up.

Next, use those rewards. You shop all year and build rewards. If you have some in the bank, holiday gifts are a great way to spend them without tapping into your own account.

Shopping credit can be a slippery slope unless you know how to save and spend the rewards when it works for you.

Another is if you’ve never done a balance transfer card. It’s a great way to take the sting out of holiday shopping if you can move that balance over where you won’t need to pay interest.