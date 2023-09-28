(WTNH) – After a more than three-year pause, interest on student loan debt started accruing again at the beginning of the month and payments on those balances will resume next week. We are Stretching Your Dollar with tips for the millions of Americans affected.

Ashley Robinson, Washington DC: I really don’t know quite how I’m going to be able to swing these payments again.?

The Senior Director of Advice at Wells Fargo, Emily Irwin, recognized the difficult position borrowers are in.

“Understandably, this is something that even though it’s been a pause, it felt permanent because it was so long. But it is coming. We really have to be able to set aside any anger or disappointment that changes weren’t made with respect to loan forgiveness because this can affect your financial future,” Irwin said.

She says it’s time to get organized. Make a detailed list of your loans, including the loan provider, outstanding balance and interest rate. Distinguish whether it’s a private loan or publicly funded through the federal government.

For the latter, she recommends setting up automatic payments.

“If you do that, you’re going to receive a quarter percentage off clear interest with any federal loan. Many, if not most private loans also offer you that discount on your interest rate,” Irwin said.

Next, Irwin says the re-examine your budget. Look at your income and your expenses and allocate a new bucket to student loan payments.

“If you have a little bit of extra, you might even want to throw a little bit of extra dollars every single month towards that student loan payment that has the highest interest rate,” Irwin said.

Tackling loans with the largest interest rates first can mean paying less money in the long run. But at the very least, she says to make the minimum payments.

If you’re unable to, there are resources available. You can start with studentaid.gov to research payment programs such as an income-driven plan. You can also look into what types of deferment or forbearance options may be available to you based on a change of circumstances over the last three years.