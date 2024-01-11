(WTNH) – With uncertainties about the economy and inflation still at high levels, experts say it’s especially important to set financial goals for this year. We are Stretching Your Dollar with where to start.

Many Americans are looking to make this year better than the last and one aspect of life that could improve your situation is your money.

Michael Liersch, Head of Advice and Planning for Wells Fargo said setting financial goals for 2024 is critical for these reasons.

“The first is we don’t really know where the economy is going to go. And so we want to be prepared for the unexpected. The second is that we want to make sure that we’re as intentional with our money as we can be, especially given that inflation is still higher than it has been in the more recent past,” Liersch said.

Liersch said popular financial goals include:

Managing credit and debit

Managing spending

Making big purchases like buying a home

Saving for the future

“So the biggest mistake Americans make when setting financial goals is trying to make a bunch of gigantic changes all at once and changes that are extremely unpleasant by constraining themselves and not enjoying their lives,” Liersch said.

Liersch recommends setting a goal that you’re more likely to stick with long-term.

“Even if they seem very insignificant to you. Looking back over three or six months, saving $100 a month can actually amount to a meaningful amount of money and in fact, amount of money that most Americans don’t have accumulated in their savings accounts. So really keep it small, keep it achievable, try not to constrain yourself, go have your coffee, but just do it very intentionally and differently,” Liersch explained.

Be specific about the goal, the dollar amount and the period in which you want to achieve it.

Commit those details to paper and track your progress. If you’re off track, acknowledge why and make changes as needed.

When you make progress, it’s also important to celebrate that! Make you feel like you’ve achieved something and motivates you to keep up the good work.