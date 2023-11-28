(WTNH) – Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, a day that encourages people to donate to charity. There are many legitimate charities but there are also scammers hoping to score some of your money.

We are Stretching Your Dollar with some tips to help you sort through it all during this season of giving.

It’s the time of year when people’s mailboxes, emails and phones are filled with appeals from various groups asking for donations. There are roughly 1.5 million charitable organizations in the U.S.

So how can you make sure that a charity is legitimate?

Experts say you should check to see if the charity is a 501-C-3 organization and if they have an employer ID number.

“You can go to the IRS website or you can come to a resource like Charity Navigator, and you can enter that organization’s name or you can enter its tax ID, which will give you its very specific profile, and that will confirm if the organization is a valid charity,” said Kevin Scally with Charity Navigator.

If an organizer is asking you to make a donation in cash or by gift card, that might be a sign that it’s not a legitimate charity. It’s safer to donate by credit card or check.

If you get a phone call from someone asking for a donation, don’t let the caller you rush into anything.

“Don’t feel pressured into giving that gift. Don’t give your credit card information over the phone. You can certainly ask for them to send something in the mail,” Scally said.

It’s also a good idea to check how a charity will use your donation.

“The main thing that you want to look for is what the organization’s mission is, what their model is, if they have a proven track record in delivering on that mission,” Scally said.

Check the organization’s website to see what percentage of money donated goes to their charitable work.

“Typically, we look for 70% or more to be allocated towards programs,” Scally said.

For donors, doing a little research can make sure that your donation will get to those who really need it.

“That’s why it’s so important that you give with your heart, but also you give with your head and you do a little bit of due diligence before you give,” Scally said.