(WTNH) – It’s the first week of 2024 which means you may be setting resolutions for the new year. If you’ve been known to quickly give up on those goals, we are Stretching Your Dollar with tips that could help you stick to them.

As we ring in the new year, people will be making New Year’s resolutions, but many times they are difficult to keep.

“We find out that February is a time that most resolutions are dropped,” said Psychiatrist Dr. Dion Metzger.

Dr. Metzger said that you’re more likely to achieve your resolutions in you don’t overshoot what you can accomplish.

“I got my new organizer. I got my treadmill. Okay. Life is going to change completely. And that’s just not reality,” Dr. Metzger said. “So if you are a person who was not active and now you have a New Year’s resolution to run four days a week, that’s just not that’s not attainable.”

Keep it simple.

“One time I had a person whose resolution was to simply fold laundry on the same day that they do it. Simple and that might seem like a really small task, but not for everybody,” Dr. Metzger said.

And focus on just one goal.

“If somebody is resolution is to get physically healthier, they may say, okay, I’m going to work out three times a week and I’m not gonna eat fried foods. We should just focus on one. The brain responds better when we’re trying to change habits one at a time,” Dr. Metzger said.

Once you set your resolution, Dr. Metzger said to prepare for potential obstacles.

“Nothing is just a straight path, smooth journey. There are going to be times that, you know, you may not make the progress you want to // If you predict your obstacles, you’ll be able to prepare for success,” Dr. Metzger explained.

It’s also a good idea to team up with a friend or someone who can hold you accountable.

Also if you feel ready to give up, remember it’s not all or nothing. Perhaps tweak the original goal to make it something you can continue or try to see the positive in what you are doing even though it’s not all you expected.