(WTNH) – Just two days into October and retailers are already vying for your holiday shopping dollars by holding early sales. We are Stretching Your Dollar with where you can save.

Ready or not, the holiday shopping season is here. With around 80 shopping days until Christmas, retailers are giving consumers more time to shop for deals.

“These early sales give you a chance to get some things early and gives you more of a chance to hunt for deals so that Black Friday is not your only chance this year,” said Kristin McGrath from RetailMeNot.

Target Circle Week kicked off this weekend through Oct. 7 for members of its free loyalty program, with up to 40% off thousands of items.

Shoppers who spend $25 on certain beauty brands will also get a $5 Target gift card.

Walmart’s holiday kickoff runs Oct. 9 through Oct. 12 with discounts across fashion, home and tech.

Amazon will be unwrapping its Prime “Big Deal Days” on Oct. 10 and 11 for Prime members. Best Buy will also be hosting a 48-hour flash sale on those days for hundreds of gadgets.

But with inflation still top of mind for consumers, does holiday shopping early really pay off?

“If your child wants a specific toy, you may not find it at the last minute. And you’re better served by getting an early holiday deal when you find it,” McGrath said.

Data from Adobe shows last Black Friday, electronics were discounted nearly 30 percent on average while toys could be had for about 34 percent off.

Experts recommend shopping early for those hard-to-find items. Barbie is getting lots of buzz and throwbacks like the Nintendo 64 consoles are expected to be hot sellers.