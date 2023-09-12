(WTNH) – As more and more companies go out of business, a warning from the Better Business Bureau to beware of fake sales. We are Stretching Your Dollar with what to look out for.

Bed Bath & Beyond is the latest major retailer to announce bankruptcy and plans to close physical stores. As changes happen, the Better Business Bureau with a warning that scammers are jumping on a vulnerable opportunity.

Better Business Bureau Connecticut has tips to avoid imposter website scams.

First, always double-check the URL of the site you think you’re on. Scammers like to build fake websites that look the same but may have slightly different URL addresses.

Also, go directly to the site you want to shop rather than clicking on an ad link. If you can’t find the deal when you do that, it may have been fake.

Third, be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. Also, remember to always use a credit card for online purchasers. It offers protection if you find yourself caught up in a bogus deal.

Remember that anytime you carry out an online purchase, keep any documentation. It will help you if you ever need to prove fraud.