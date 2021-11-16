Stretch Your Dollar: Tips to avoid porch piracy during the holiday season

(WTNH)– With a surge in online shopping expected, you want to make sure you receive all your packages as expected.

You’re likely planning to shell out a pretty penny this holiday season. From inflation on items to the shipping, to actually receiving it, the last thing you want is to have someone else swipe your gifts before you can bring them inside.

A report by CCTV Camera World finds porch piracy is likely to surge this year with more people shopping online.

Here are some tips to avoid porch piracy

Enable tracking and text alerts. Most carriers, including Amazon, UPS, and FedEx, will text you when your package has been delivered. Turn this feature on and collect your packages as soon as possible.

Think about installing a Home Security Camera as they can serve as a deterrent and have successfully identified porch pirates in the act.

A good way to stop potential porch pirates is to invest in a porch lockbox.

Control your shipping location. If you know you will not be home to accept the package, you can have it shipped to work, to an Amazon Locker, or pick it up in-store.

You should ask for nondescript packaging. A package that says Tiffany & Co is likely to pique the interest of any criminal. See if the merchant will use a nondescript box.

Last year, 20 billion parcels were shipped in the U.S. and a survey found 43% of Americans had a package stolen.

The good news is that Connecticut actually ranks well in potch piracy nationwide, ranking 6 least at-risk state. But you shouldn’t let your guard down.