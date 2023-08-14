(WTNH) – Today is Financial Awareness Day and with it being a Monday, it’s a great time to do a refresh of your money following the weekend. We are Stretching Your Dollar with four tips to celebrate Financial Awareness Day.

These tips comes to use from Bankrate:

First, take stock of your debt today. Take a look at how much it is and what is the plan to tackle it.

Second, write down your financial goals. Maybe that’s retirement, college, a mortgage, emergency savings, or vacation.

Next, try digitizing your finances. Having it all in one place like on an app such as Mint can help you get a handle on what you’re working with and how to reach what you’re working toward.

If you don’t have a high-yield savings account, that’s a good thing to consider. You should also check your credit report or score throughout the year.