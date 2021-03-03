Stretch Your Dollar: Tips to consider before booking a vacation amid the pandemic

Commercial airline. Passenger plane takes off at airport with beautiful blue sky and white clouds. Leaving flight. Start the abroad journey. Vacation time. Happy trip. Airplane flying on bright sky.

(WTNH) — As temperatures start to turn springlike, you may be ready for a getaway after a long time staying put amid a pandemic.

However, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) suggests you consider these tips before you go.

Check the “know before you go” site to learn about your destinations coronavirus restrictions and requirements.

Make flexible travel plans: refundable flights, car rentals, reservations in case anything changes due to an unexpected lockdown or infection.

Understand what your travel insurance covers in case you get sick while you’re traveling or test positive for COVID and can’t travel home. You’ll want to know what the flight change or extra time in the hotel room will cost you.

Pack a pandemic bag and include plenty of snacks to minimize the number of stops in public places.

It’s recommended that you road trip if possible. There are risks everywhere, but it’s easier to control within a smaller space.

More tips can be found on the BBB’s website.