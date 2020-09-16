Stretch Your Dollar: Tips to consider when buying a home during the pandemic

Low mortgage rates amid the pandemic has made 2020 the year to buy as long as you’re okay with the virtual experience. We are stretching your dollar with some tips to consider so it works to your benefit.

This comes to us from BankRate.com.

First – if you’re not doing an in-person walk-through on a property, be sure to have it included in the contract that you can walk away from the deal within 30 days for any reason or no reason. You won’t know until you get there that the traffic noise nearby or some other issue isn’t something you can deal with.

Next – hire an agent you can trust. Remember you are relying on them to be your eyes and ears while you can’t be there. If you’re a buyer who’s dealing with a seller’s listing agent, that agent must deal with you honestly and fairly — but remember he or she doesn’t have a duty to disclose information that might make you less likely to buy the home. It may be a good idea to hire one of your own.

Tap into tech tools – use things like Google Maps or Google Earth to get a feel for the area if you can’t drive-by.

When you take those virtual tours – look for signs of a problem you can ask about. Are the shades drawn to hide unsightly views? What part of the house isn’t shown? Are there more pictures of the outside versus inside?