Stretch Your Dollar: Tips to find the best Cyber Monday deals

(WTNH) — It’s Cyber Monday and many of you have been refreshing and looking for deals. Today’s a day where retailers update saving opportunities throughout the day.

Whenever you decide to get started, here are some helpful tips from NASDAQ to ensure mindful spending.

First, come up with exactly how much you want to spend. It’s easy to get caught up in splurge buys as retailers send emails to your email.

It’s a good idea to make a list of what you’re actually looking for so you can stay focused on what you actually need to make progress on your to-do list.

Be sure to pay close attention to product details. You may find the item marked down is slightly different than what you’re actually looking for. A good example is to look at how much memory and storage space laptops have or the models of earbuds.

The bottom line is to stay calm and shop methodically. Beware of when you’re starting to splurge spending, which could add more to your credit card debt than you wanted.

Take a moment to think of your rewards before pulling out a credit card. Remember which will give you cashback or other bonuses.