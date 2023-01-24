Conn. (WTNH) — Tax filing season is officially underway, and if you want to get your money sooner, there are some steps you want to remember. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with a checklist.

First, make sure you have your 2022 tax records and W2 forms. Remember, your employer has until the end of the month to send them out.

Compile a list of any tuition payments, retirement savings, and notable charitable contributions that may offer tax breaks.

Decide how you’re filing — single or married — and who are your dependents are. Did you have other income or collect unemployment?

You shouldn’t file until you are sure you have all of your paperwork. If you have to go back and make changes, it can hold up your returns for months.

If all goes well, you could get your return in a few weeks.