Stretch Your Dollar: Tips to help you save money during the hurricane season

As we prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias, experts say you should always have your money ready for anything during hurricane season. We are stretching your dollar with a few helpful tips. These come to us from Marine Federal Blog.

Have cash handy. Financial institutions and ATMs may be inaccessible once a storm hits if there’s a power outage or flooding.

Service your vehicle. As storms approach you want to make sure you have a full tank of gas, you’ve had your oil change and maybe check your wipers to make sure they’re efficient if you find you need to leave the area.

Prepare for a possible hotel stay – it’s smart to review your hotel rewards and travel programs ahead of time so you know right where you want to go if there’s flooding or need to evacuate.

And another smart money tip is to check your insurance coverage so you have the peace of mind in understanding what’s covered and what’s not. It’ll also help you know exactly what to do first and quickly if disaster strikes.