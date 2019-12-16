Stretch Your Dollar: Tips to keep porch pirates at bay

Chances are some of the holiday gifts you bought online are still on the way. So, how do you keep package thieves from stealing those presents from your porch? We are stretching your dollar with tips to keep porch pirates at bay.
The holidays are prime time for criminals as more of us shop for our holiday gifts online.
According to transportation experts, fifteen percent of all deliveries in urban areas fail to reach customers on the first attempt due to package theft or other issues.
Due to that fact, a growing number of online retailers are offering in-store pickup or ship to store options.
If you still have online gifts heading to your doorstep, follow these steps to make sure strangers don’t walk up to front door and walk off with your merchandise:
- Sign up for delivery updates. The UPS “My choice” program sends you updates and drop-off times to keep packages from sitting outside.
- Redirect packages to your office instead of your home address. Just make sure your employer is okay with that.
- Pick it up at a facility. Even if your packages don’t need a signature, you can request they get held at the facility so they don’t get left on your stoop.
- Pick it up instead. Amazon locker delivery, package concierge, and UPS access point all allow packages to be sent to a secure location. Many retailers offer free shipping directly to a nearby store where you can pick up your items.