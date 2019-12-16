Stretch Your Dollar: Tips to keep porch pirates at bay

Chances are some of the holiday gifts you bought online are still on the way. So, how do you keep package thieves from stealing those presents from your porch? We are stretching your dollar with tips to keep porch pirates at bay.

The holidays are prime time for criminals as more of us shop for our holiday gifts online.

According to transportation experts, fifteen percent of all deliveries in urban areas fail to reach customers on the first attempt due to package theft or other issues.

Due to that fact, a growing number of online retailers are offering in-store pickup or ship to store options.

If you still have online gifts heading to your doorstep, follow these steps to make sure strangers don’t walk up to front door and walk off with your merchandise: