(WTNH) – If you’re looking to lower food waste, a registered dietician and mom of two has a fool-proof way.

“This is my need to use bine that lives right here all the time. I put food in it, not necessarily leftovers, but foot that I need to eat before it goes back,” said Alyssa Miller.

Alyssa Miller is a registered dietician and mom of two. She says reorganizing her fridge, labeling the shelves, and adding that need-to-use bin has saved her $300 to $400 a month on groceries.

“I needed to figure out a way to make sure I was using all of the foods I was buying. It’s more for those foods that need to be eaten in the next day or two because they’re kind of like on the clock,” Miller said. “Every week, I sweep through my fridge and I just look for anything that’s on its last few days, so maybe it’s a cucumber I had half cut up for a salad earlier that week, and I know that it’s about to start to go slimy, so I’ll put that in that need-to-use bin.”

Miller also says to divide up foods by category and put them all in clear bins you can easily access so you don’t leave items to go bad all the way in the back.

Take inventory of your fridge once a week to make sure you’re not buying items you already have and if you find yourself over buying at the store, Miller says to meal place.

“Having some sort of plan really does save you money,” Miller said.